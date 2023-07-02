Criminal Justice Statistical Reports For 2022 Are Released By California

Rob Bonta, the attorney general for California, announced the publication of the yearly data reports on homicide, crime, use of force, juvenile justice, and crime guns in California.
The reports’ data is based on 2022 statistics that were provided by criminal justice and law enforcement organizations in California. The reports offer crucial statewide data on California’s criminal justice statistics to policymakers, researchers, law enforcement, and the general public in order to support data- and analysis-based policy decisions and support the safety and well-being of all Californians.
The California Department of Justice (DOJ) this year released the first-ever Crime Gun in California Report in accordance with Assembly Bill 1191 (D-McCarty), which offers insights on patterns and trends relating to recovered firearms that have been illegally possessed, used in a crime, or are suspected to have been used in a crime.
Access to reliable data is a crucial component of prudent public policy. According to Attorney General Bonta, the information made public today is crucial for comprehending, preventing, and combatting crime. “California made considerable strides in lowering its homicide rates in 2022, but more has to be done.
Gun violence continues to pose a serious threat to public safety even if crime rates are still markedly lower than their peak levels in the past. Property and violent crimes continue to have devastating effects on communities throughout the state. You can have the access of whole report here.
Despite having a gun death rate that is much lower than the national average, in 2022, California experienced over three-fourths of all homicides as a result of gun violence. That must change. By holding criminals accountable, giving victims the tools they need to recover, and taking proactive steps to stop crime before it starts, my office is dedicated to tackling these crimes head-on.
The California Department of Justice (DOJ) releases annual reports on various criminal justice data each year. The information included in this year’s reports follows the same format as previous years’ reports, despite the fact that law enforcement organizations all around the state are in the process of switching to the new incident-based reporting system (CIBRS).
Law enforcement agencies will eventually be able to gather more detailed information on individual occurrences than was previously possible with the legacy system that had been in use for decades thanks to the ongoing transition to incident-based reporting.
According to the “Hierarchy Rule,” which states that only the most serious offense within a criminal episode is counted for statistical purposes, for example, statistical data was normally collected under the legacy system. As a result, the legacy system only records the homicide for statistical reporting purposes when a robbery and homicide take place in the same occurrence.
Policymakers, law enforcement, and the general public will soon have access to more in-depth data, context, and specificity regarding crime in the state thanks to CIBRS.
California’s law enforcement organizations are currently switching over to CIBRS. More than 600 reporting organizations have switched over and are currently being certified by the DOJ. Throughout this continuing transformation, DOJ is still collaborating with organizations all around the state.
In the interim, DOJ continues to accept data in both the traditional and CIBRS forms to help ensure that the yearly criminal justice reports continue to be as complete and accurate as feasible. The data compiled using both reporting techniques is combined with the information provided in this year’s reports.
The state’s criminal justice system is the subject of much public discussion, thus the attorney general welcomes scientists, academics, and all other interested parties to examine the data and utilize it to further that discussion.
Following is a summary of the main conclusions from each of the four investigations that were published today.
Homicide in California 2022 includes details on the crime of homicide, including demographic statistics on the victims, people who have been charged with homicide, those who have been found guilty and received death sentences, peace officers who have been slain in the line of duty, and justifiable homicides.
