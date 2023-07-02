The Pilot Who Died In The Mille Lacs Lake Plane Crash Has Been Identified As A 47-year-old Man Ryan Comer

After a man died in a plane crash on Mille Lacs Lake on Friday afternoon, investigators are looking into the incident.
Around 1:50 pm, an Icon A5 with a single engine crashed into a lake, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Ryan Comer, a 47-year-old pilot from Blaine, was the only person in the aircraft.
Around 10 p.m., according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton, they were able to find his body. The plane was pulled out of the water, which according to the sheriff’s office was around 26 feet deep.
According to preliminary reports, two aircraft took off from the Anoka County Municipal Airport at around 1:00 p.m. The pilots allegedly planned to land briefly on Mille Lacs Lake before continuing on to their destination in Aitkin County.
One of the planes made a successful landing, according to the sheriff’s office, while the other one went down in a lake.
Burton issued a public call to action on Saturday morning, requesting that anybody has security or ring camera footage of the incident email it to the sheriff’s office. The National Transportation Safety Board is seeking to piece together the events leading up to the collision as it investigates the tragedy.
Burton also commended a number of other organizations for deploying boats and rescue teams on Friday, including the Mille Lacs Tribal Police, the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
The FAA is also looking into the disaster, in addition to the NTSB.
Burton requests that you get in touch with Mille Lacs County Dispatch at 320-983-8257 if you have any video of the plane crash.
