Damar Hamlin Net worth: Damar Hamlin’s Road to Recovery and Financial Success in the NFL!

Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, gained worldwide attention after he went into cardiac arrest during the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 10 and required first responders to perform CPR on him for approximately 10 minutes before his pulse returned and he could be transported in an ambulance.
Damar Hamlin has declared his return from commotio cordis, a rare cardiac arrest that occurs after a blow to the chest at a certain period of the heart beat, according to the American Heart Association.
I was almost lost to them. I was killed on national television in front of millions of people. See what I’m getting at? That is the greatest good fortune of all. The fact that I can still count on my people and that they can still count on me.
Damar Hamlin Net worth
Details of Hamlin’s contract are open to the public, but his current wealth remains a mystery. He signed a $3.6 million contract over four years after entering the NFL from the University of Pittsburgh.
This included a $910,119 average yearly salary and a signing bonus of $160,476. He made $825,000 in 2022, and $940,000 in 2023, as his base wage.
Damar Hamlin’s NFL Contract
Hamlin was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and the team promptly offered him a four-year contract worth $3,640,476. His rookie contract is usual for a player selected in the sixth round of a draft. Hamlin’s signing bonus of $160,476 doubled his initial guaranteed salary from his first NFL contract.
In the first year of his contract with the Bills, he received a base salary of $660,000. This year, his second in the league, he will make an additional $825,000. The third year of his contract will pay him $940,000, and the final year will pay him $1,055,000. In 2025, Hamlin will be a free agent with no contractual obligations.
Damar Hamlin’s Career Stats
Hamlin’s early NFL career has been spent exclusively with the Buffalo Bills, one of the league’s top teams. Young players rarely contend for a title in their first season in the NFL. The fact that Hamlin is one of the few seizing the chance is encouraging.
Hamlin has had a respectable career thus far statistically speaking. The second-year safety has logged 93 tackles (65 solo, 28 assist), 1.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble this season. The outlook is bright, and we all wish Hamlin a speedy recovery. Bills general manager Brandon Beane stated in a press conference on April 18, 2023, that Damar Hamlin has been given the green light to return to the NFL.
