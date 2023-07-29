David Robertson Trade: Max Scherzer is Disappointed With The Desicion

A little less than 24 hours after trading closer David Robertson to Miami for two rookie-ball prospects, signaling a trade deadline selloff, the rebuilding Mets trounced the Washington Nationals 5-1 on Friday night. This was their second consecutive victory. With a record $343 million salary at the start of the season, New York was seven games out of a wild-card place as of Friday.
Max Scherzer Expressed His Disappointment Over David Robertson Trade
“Disappointed – I mean, obviously, we put ourselves in this position, we haven’t played well enough as a team,” said Max Scherzer, who pitched seven strong innings while giving up six hits and seven strikeouts while posting an ERA of 4.01, which would be his highest since 2011. “I’ve contributed to it, which is why we are where we are now. It stinks, but you can’t get angry with anyone but yourself.”
Before Tuesday’s trade deadline, Scherzer said he anticipated speaking with Mets owner Steve Cohen and the team’s executive office. Scherzer has a player option worth $43.3 million for the upcoming season.
You need to talk to the brass in order to grasp what they perceive and what they plan to do, according to Scherzer. The best I can tell you is that. I promised you I wouldn’t comment until Steve was ready to sell. We need to talk now that Robertson has been traded.
Buck Showalter, the manager of the Mets, admitted he wasn’t certain who would succeed Robertson as the team’s primary closer. The 10 saves that Robertson wasn’t credited with came from right-handers Adam Ottavino (six), Drew Smith (two), and left-hander Brooks Raley (two).
Showalter stated that “all options are on the table.” “When looking for a rose, never ignore an orchard. You never know who might show up.
