Dayton Woman Convicted for S*x With Underage Boy Staying With Family

A Dayton woman who lived in Troy at the time of the crimes and had s*xual relations with a 15-year-old boy while living with his family was found guilty and given a sentence.
Leslie Dewalt, who is 37 years old, was sentenced to more than a year in jail on Monday. He was found guilty of s*xual misconduct with a minor while living with his family.
Dewalt was first charged with felony unlawful s*xual conduct with a child, but he later pleaded guilty to a changed charge of trying to do so.
The defendant admitted that she went to a psychologist for help and was also given medicine. The defendant told the Miami County Common Pleas Court that her medication “wasn’t working at the time” of the alleged encounters with the child.
Because the crime was committed by a minor, Assistant County Prosecutor Matthew Joseph said that treatment was a good part of the punishment, but prison time was also necessary.
Dewalt was given a 14-month prison term, but she got credit for the 118 days she had already spent in jail since she was arrested.
She was also labeled a Tier II s*x offender, which means that she has to tell the county sheriff where she lives, works, or goes to school for the next 25 years.
