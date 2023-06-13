Topeka Driver Accused in Deaths of 2 Girl Scout Passengers but Not Her Daughter

Three Girl Scouts, including the driver’s daughter, died in a car accident on the Kansas Turnpike on October 8. The driver has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of two of the girls, but not in the death of her daughter.
Amber M. Peery, who is 33 years old, is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, which is a crime, in connection with the deaths of passengers Laila El Azri and Kylie Lunn, who were both 9 years old.
There is no record of Peery being charged in connection with the crash that killed her 8-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Peery.
Amber Peery Was Arrested Thursday and Charged
Shawnee County District Court records show that the charges were made on June 6.
Amber Peery was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 5:25 p.m. on Thursday. She was charged with involuntary manslaughter as well as an improper crossover on a divided highway and failing to check for safe passage before moving from a single lane.
People say that Peery was let out of jail Thursday night at 8 p.m. after a $100,000 bond was paid.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Firefighter’s Life Cut Short as He Drowns Saving Daughter’s Life at Sea
- Heartbreaking News: Boulder Mother Faces Charges for Baby’s Murder
Those in the Accident Were on Their Way to a Girl Scout Event
The charges are related to a two-car accident that happened on Oct. 8, in which Amber Peery and two other riders, Carrington Peery, 5, and Gabriella Ponomarez, 9, were hurt but lived. The accident report from the Kansas Highway Patrol said that all three people were injured but lived.
The five girls were members of Topeka’s Daisy Troop 5567 of the Girl Scouts. They were on their way to a Girl Scout event in Tonganoxie.
A highway patrol accident report said that the crash happened when Amber Peery was going south on the Kansas Turnpike in a 2018 Dodge van with five children in it.
Peery seems to have tried to turn around after taking the wrong exit while driving with her children to Girl Fest, a family and troop event at Camp Tongawood in Tonganoxie put on by the Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri.
Between the I-335 split in Topeka and the Admire exit, which is 30 miles south on the highway, there are no off-ramps.
The accident report said that Perry’s van and a semi-trailer were both going south on the Turnpike at the time of the crash.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.