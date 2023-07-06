Why Does Donald Trump Always Act Like a Fool?

Former President Donald Trump’s impulsive behavior and mishandling of classified documents have placed him in legal jeopardy, as he faces an indictment on 37 federal counts related to violations of the Espionage Act and potential obstruction of justice.
Trump’s inability to control himself and his disregard for regulations have played a significant role in his downfall. The charges stem from his actions while in office and his refusal to follow proper procedures upon leaving the White House.
Trump’s Impulsive Actions Weakened His Presidency
Throughout his presidency, Trump’s lack of impulse control proved detrimental to his administration. His firing of FBI Director James Comey, coupled with his public statements about the investigation into alleged ties with Russia, led to the appointment of a special counsel and weakened his presidency.
Numerous other instances of loose talk, rage tweets, and thoughtless actions further damaged his standing with the electorate, culminating in a weakened position going into the 2020 Presidential Election.
Legal Threats Regarding Classified Documents
After leaving office, Trump lost the protections afforded to a president, leading to legal challenges regarding his mishandling of classified documents. He now faces 37 federal charges, potentially more through a superseding indictment.
These allegations include violations of the Espionage Act and possible obstruction of justice. While some view these charges as politically motivated, Trump’s actions provided a basis for the grand jury investigation, ultimately resulting in his indictment.
Failure to Comply with Regulations
As Trump left the White House, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) repeatedly warned him not to violate their standards. An email chain between NARA representatives and Trump’s top advisers outlines the proper procedures for handling classified documents upon leaving the White House.
However, Trump ignored these instructions, absconding with the files and refusing to return them for over a year. His defiance of regulations antagonized the National Archives, resulting in a federal investigation and an unprecedented FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago property.
Trump’s Escalating Conflict with Special Counsel Jack Smith
In a speech, Trump called for Republicans to “defund” and dismiss Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is conducting investigations into Trump’s mishandling of classified documents and his possible role in the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.
Trump’s public attacks on Smith and other institutions only worsen his legal situation. While some believe the investigations are politically motivated, Trump’s own actions and words have left him exposed to the charges. By antagonizing the situation, he risks significant legal consequences and further strains his relationship with Smith.
