Killers of the Flower Moon Release Date – Who is in the Cast?

The second trailer for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone, has been released by Paramount and Apple. This is one of the most talked-about movies of the year.
Killers of the Flower Moon Release Date
“Killers of the Flower Moon” is Scorsese’s first story-driven movie since 2019’s “The Irishman.” The Apple Original movie will be shown in theaters all over on October 20. After that, it will be available to watch on Apple TV+.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s nonfiction book of the same name, which looks into the dozens of horrible killings of Osage people in Oklahoma in the 1920s.
You can see the official trailer below:
Both the movie by Scorsese and the book by Grann are about the love story between Enerest Burkhart (played by DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (played by Gladstone), as well as the huge wealth of one Native American country.
The official synopsis says, “At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story… ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.”
You can also read about other upcoming seasons by visiting the links below:
- Dumb Money Release Date: Is There A Trailer of It?
- Dr. Stone Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date: Is It Coming This Year?
Killers of the Flower Moon Cast
“Killers of the Flower Moon” also features Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbot Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepard, Jason Isbell, and Sturgill Simpson.
In May, the movie was shown for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival. Variety film writer Peter Debruge called it “a meaty but demanding true-crime saga” in his review of the movie. Clayton Davis, the senior awards editor for Variety, said that “Flower Moon” was an Oscar candidate right away, especially because of Lily Gladstone’s “uncompromising performance.”
Together with Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was made. Along with Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Daniel Lupi, Scorsese is a producer. Leonardo DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Sommer, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer, and Niels Juul are some of the people who are in charge of making the movie.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.