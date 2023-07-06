What Was Hong Kong Singer CoCo Lee’s Cause of Death?

All millennials watched Mulan when they were young. We really do think it’s one of the most underrated Disney favorites. So, when one of the voice actors for these well-known characters dies, it makes sense that we feel like a part of our youth has also died.
Hong Kong Singer CoCo Lee’s Cause of Death
Bruce Rockowitz is a Canadian billionaire who is best known as the CEO of Global Brands Group and the co-founder of The Pure Group. CoCo married him. At their wedding, Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, and Ne-Yo all sang.
CoCo tried to kill herself and died on July 5, 2023, when she was 48 years old. The first time it was tried was on June 2. CoCo was taken to the hospital right away, where she was put in a coma and stayed until she died a few days later.
The tweet below verifies the news of CoCo’s Death:
Coco Lee, the musician best known for performing an Oscar-nominated song in the film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” died on Wednesday. She was 48.https://t.co/ubkUmgukBb pic.twitter.com/TLfU9NubH5
— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 6, 2023
Nancy Lee, CoCo’s sister, shared a video tribute to CoCo. In the caption, she said that CoCo has been struggling with depression for the past few years. The title said:
“2023 should have been the 30th anniversary of CoCo’s debut. In the past 29 years, in addition to bringing us endless joy and surprises with her strong singing and dancing, she has worked harder to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene and has been going all out to shine for the Chinese. We are Proud of her…As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honored to have such an excellent and outstanding sister. We are grateful to God for giving us such a kind angel.”
Thank you for sharing your voice with the world, CoCo.
A Look at CoCo Lee’s Career
Anita Mui Lee, a renowned recording artist, began her career after finishing as the runner-up in a singing competition hosted by TVB in Hong Kong in 1993. Despite her initial timidity, she found success unexpectedly. This led to the release of her debut album in 1994 and she expressed her desire to work in both Asia and the United States.
In 1999, Lee released her first full English language album, featuring pop and R&B songs. One of the tracks, “Before I Fall In Love,” was included in the soundtrack of the Julia Roberts film “Runaway Bride.” Lee’s talents extended beyond music as she provided the voice for the lead character in the Mandarin version of Disney’s animated film “Mulan” and sang the movie’s theme song, “Reflection.”
Born in Hong Kong on January 17, 1975, Lee moved to the United States and attended middle and high school in San Francisco. She was crowned Miss Teen Chinatown in 1991. Although she briefly pursued studies in biology at the University of California, Irvine, with the intention of becoming a doctor, she dropped out after her freshman year.
In addition to her successful singing career, Lee’s contributions expanded the opportunities for Chinese singers in the international music scene. She was known for her excellent live performances and had worked tirelessly to establish her presence. Her sisters acknowledged the 30th anniversary of her career in their statement, emphasizing her dedication and impact.
Lee is survived by her husband, Bruce Rockowitz, and two stepdaughters, although a complete list of survivors was not immediately available. Her final single, “Tragic,” was released in February, and in a social media post in late 2022, she acknowledged the challenges she had faced but encouraged her followers to spread positivity and be sources of inspiration for others.
