Gunfire Erupts at LA New Year’s Event, Leaving Two Dead and Many Injured!

Within the first hour of Monday, a shooting at an underground New Year’s celebration in downtown Los Angeles left two people dead and eight more wounded.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting incident that took place at a business facility at 2350 Porter Street shortly after 12:50 a.m.
Gunfire could be heard emanating from the vicinity of Santa Fe Avenue and Porter Street as soon as they arrived. After that, police stated, they saw a huge throng of individuals running away on foot.
According to the statement from the Los Angeles Police Department, various individuals with gunshot wounds were discovered on Porter roadway, both in the roadway and on the sidewalk.
Two people—a male and a woman—were declared dead at the site by paramedics. The names of either of them have not been announced as yet.
Gunshot wounds were treated at a nearby hospital by the majority of the eight others who were hurt in the incident. The current state of their health is uncertain.
The victim was shot while celebrating New Year’s Eve at an underground party, according to investigators. The shooting started as a quarrel among partygoers. Additional details on the suspect or individuals in question were withheld.
The California Examiner is your best source for up-to-date information about events and news in the state of California.
You will be able to discover all of our most current posts here:
- An American Woman Wanted in the UK on Suspicion of Murder Has Been Apprehended!
- Off-duty Cop Was Killed After Witnessing a Crime at a Gas Station