Drive-by Shooting Kills a 9-year-old Cheerleader

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 9-year-old child was killed in a drive-by shooting near Silverton last night. The girl was Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
The incident occurred in an apartment complex located in the 6000 block of Plainfield Road at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Kyla Woods, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
Inside the home, Pickens-Barton was shot once. According to Woods, she was taken to the hospital but later died from her wounds. When viewed in broad daylight, the house displays at least 15 bullet holes in the side, windows, window frame, and multiple rounds through the front door.
Everyone in the neighborhood is saddened by the death of the 9-year-old. For the West Side Panthers youth football team, she was a cheerleader. Facebook users were asked to pray for Pickens-Barton’s family members, including her mom, dad, and cheerleading sister.
This is the third drive-by shooting that has resulted in death in Hamilton County in the past week.
- This is the third female victim of this type. On Wednesday, July 5, a woman, age 18, was shot multiple times in a drive-by in the downtown Cincinnati area, near Government Square.
- A few time later, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Shamari Mingo passed away. A pregnant woman, 26, was shot and killed in her house the following day in a drive-by shooting. Also present in the clinic was Isis Roseman.
CLARIFICATION: In its initial report, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office listed Damyih Pickens-Barton’s age as 8. In a follow-up report, the coroner revealed that she was just nine years old.
