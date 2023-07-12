Arrest Made in Connection With Detroit Murder and Target Store Parking Lot Abduction

The man suspected in the attempted kidnapping of a lady as she walked to her car outside a Target in Troy and the subsequent murder of a woman in Detroit has been apprehended by police in Dearborn.
On Tuesday (July 11) at 5:20 p.m., the Detroit Police Department confirmed through Tweet that 31-year-old Andrew Hall was in custody. The police said they apprehended Hall at the bus stop on Midway Avenue and Telegraph Road in Dearborn Heights. Abduction Attempt in Troy.
At 9:10 p.m. on Friday, July 7, the woman reported being attacked at the Target parking lot on Coolidge Highway in Troy. According to her story, Hall sneaked up on her from behind, kicked through her door, hit her in the face, and then brandished a firearm.
Detroit Murder
Hall is also a suspect in a homicide that took place in Detroit on Tuesday morning (just after midnight) on the 300 block of West McNichols Road. David LeValley, the assistant chief of police in Detroit, said that a woman was contacted and met at the spot.
The woman was slain after the two got into an argument. Authorities believe a knife may have had a role in the incident. According to LeValley, the woman was in her thirties. Her body was abandoned behind the structure.
After receiving a tip about the body, police conducted an investigation and allegedly discovered footage of Hall near the crime scene. “We believe it to be the same individual based on the clothing description, everything matching exactly,” LeValley added.
