S*x Offender Tied to Location of Deceased Woman and Assault on 10-year-old

The Schaumburg Police Department claims that the s*x offender charged with first degree murder in the strangulation death of a 10-year-old Rockford girl was seen with a woman whose body was discovered in a hotel room days earlier.
The body of a woman called Natalie Negray was discovered on July 5 in a hotel room in the 1200 block of Bank Drive, according to the police, and there is evidence to imply that 44-year-old Antonio Monroe was in the room with her before she was found.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released a ruling on the cause of Negray’s death. Monroe was arrested on Saturday in relation to the death of a 10-year-old child who was discovered unresponsive in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue.
He was formally charged with first-degree murder and other felonies on Monday. Evidence connecting Monroe to the location where Negray was found deceased has been a joint effort by the Schaumburg Police Department and the Rockford Police Department.
The police have stated that they are still gathering information.
