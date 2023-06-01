A Man Was Detained After Robbing A Store With A Spray-painted Nintendo Game Gun

Daily news / By /

A man from South Carolina is still being held in jail after authorities said he robbed a store using a gun from a video game that had been spray-painted.

David Dalesandro, 25, from Sharon, South Carolina, was immediately caught on Monday after deputies said he robbed a Kwik Stop convenience store using an old-school “Duck Hunt” Nintendo video game gun that was spray-painted black. Dalesandro was quickly taken into custody.

When Dalesandro went into the business and showed the gun to the employees, the employees reported that he was disguised by wearing a sweatshirt, a wig, and a mask. According to the deputies, he was able to get away with approximately $300.

If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:

The “Duck Hunt” gun was recovered in Dalesandro’s pants when investigators located him only down the street in the parking lot of a Dollar General store.

The York County Detention Center is still holding Dalesandro at this time.

Save the California Examiner to your favorites for easy access to future California-related stories.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top