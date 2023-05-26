Driver Shot for Honking Horn on Tennessee Highway

On a Tennessee highway, a driver was shot in the chest after he honked his horn at another driver who was drag racing.
A tweet from the Memphis Police Department says that at 5 a.m. on May 24, police went to Interstate 240 to help a person who had been shot.
Police said that the driver was taken to the hospital in a very bad state.
WHQB reported that the driver told police that a Dodge Charger and an Infiniti were racing on the highway and that he honked his horn at them to avoid a crash.
WHQB says that the driver of the Infiniti drove away quickly, but then slowed down until the car that honked was next to it.
On May 24, at approximately 5:18am, officers responded to a shooting victim on I-240 near Getwell. It’s unknown at this time exactly where the shooting occurred. The victim was taken to ROH in critical condition. There’s no suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/3X5JyhjL53
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 24, 2023
WREG said that the driver of the Infiniti shot into the car through the passenger side window and hit the driver in the chest.
The cops told WREG that there were no bullet holes in the car, but the window was broken when they got there.
In the tweet, Memphis police said that there was no one to blame for the shooting and that the probe was still going on.
WREG said that 55 cars have been shot on Memphis highways this year, which is twice as many as in the same time period in 2022.
