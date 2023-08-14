El Paso Man Arrested Outside Cincinnati Pub With Rifle

El Paso police said they detained a 22-year-old guy who had allegedly loaded a rifle and was approaching a gathering outside a bar in Cincinnati’s Entertainment District, but he was merely wanted on traffic charges.
At around 2 a.m. on Saturday, police said they quickly intervened and forced Andres Gabriel Lodoza to drop the weapon in the party-heavy Kern Place neighborhood close to the University of Texas at El Paso. There were no gunshots.
According to the police news release, Lodoza was arrested after being followed by FBI operatives from the FBI Violent Crime and Gang Task Force who were conducting a gang suppression operation and reporting him to the authorities.
Officials claimed police, FBI, and U.S. Army special agents responded quickly after seeing Lodoza park his vehicle on Cincinnati Avenue, then get out and load a rifle before proceeding toward a club.
Lodoza was taken into custody unarmed and it was later discovered that he had been involved in a fight at the Champagne Villain. Lodoza claimed he was intimidated by a member of a criminal gang who intended to attack him.
“In response, Lodoza retrieved his rifle, citing his military background, intending to intimidate the unidentified male,” the police added. It was unclear where Lodoza came from in the military.
Police say they brought Lodoza before Jail Magistrate Judge Sara Priddy, but she decided there wasn’t enough evidence to press charges against him for making a terrorist threat.
Lodoza, a resident of East El Paso, was arrested for two traffic violations dating back to 2020: exceeding the speed limit and driving without insurance. According to a log, he spent Sunday night in the Downtown El Paso County Jail.
Despite recent events, “The El Paso Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to the safety and well-being of our community,” the police said in a statement. We will continue to respond swiftly and firmly to any threats to public safety. Thank you to the community and law enforcement partners who have helped us in this effort.
A 25-year-old man was shot and murdered in June, and two men have been arrested on murder charges in the Cincinnati Entertainment District, which has been one of El Paso’s most dangerous areas for years.
