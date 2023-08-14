What is Charles Stanley Cause of Death? His 40-year Career Was Multifaceted

We are saddened to report the passing of Dr. Charles Stanley, widely recognized as the senior pastor of Atlanta’s First Baptist Church.
Dr. Stanley, who also established In Touch Ministries, has reached the age of 90.
His passing was lamented on the Facebook page of In Touch Ministries on April 18, 2023.
Dr. Stanley’s church and family members are devastated by the news of his passing. This is all the information we have thus far.
Charles Stanley Cause of Death
Dr. Stanley reportedly passed away at his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Tuesday, April 18.
No information has been released concerning the circumstances behind Dr. Stanley’s death, and his congregation and family are still grieving.
WJCL announces that on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public is invited to pay their respects to Dr. Stanley while he rests at the church.
In Touch Family, this morning, God called our beloved pastor, Dr. Charles Stanley, home to heaven. Dr. Stanley lived a life of obedience and is now receiving the joy of his soul—seeing his Savior face-to-face. Please join us in praying for the Stanley family. pic.twitter.com/8h2ROcoHuF
— In Touch Ministries (@InTouchMin) April 18, 2023
However, the memorial service for Dr. Stanley will be privately held.
Dr. Charles Stanley’s 40-year Career Was Multifaceted
We’re confident that Dr. Stanley would agree with the sage who once remarked that if you’ve been given many gifts, it’s only appropriate to give them to the world.
Now 90 years old, Dr. Stanley was widely recognized as one of the most influential spiritual leaders worldwide. However, he had also successfully used his skills in other fields.
Dr. Stanley’s efforts in religious broadcasting and writing various religious, literary works, such as The Gift of Jesus: Meditations for Christmas, published in October 2022, helped him amass a sizable following.
Dr. Stanley’s radio show, In Touch, was broadcast on 458 stations and shortwave. Two hundred four terrestrial and seven satellite stations carried In Touch Ministries.
Everyone here agrees that Dr. Stanley’s life’s work and religious leadership have profoundly impacted countless people and will continue to do so.
Becky Stanley, Dr. Stanley’s daughter, and Andy Stanley, pastor of North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Ga., are his surviving family members.
Our hearts go out to Dr. Charles Stanley’s family, church, and faithful followers.
You can also read about recently d!ed celebrities by clickimg the below links:
- Pamela Blair Cause of Death: “A Chorus Line” Actress Died At 73
- Shock G Cause of Death: How Did The Famous Musician Die?
Many Pay Tribute to Dr. Charles Stanley After His Death
Charles Stanley went to Heaven today. He made his mark on this world for the Gospel and his incredible teaching of God’s Word. I like so many others was blessed by hearing his messages on the radio and TV and he was a trusted voice we have all been encouraged… pic.twitter.com/E8qpVqQ1HS
— Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) April 18, 2023
It feels like your teachings literally changed and saved my life.
"Obey God leave all the consequences to Him, that is living life at its very best". Dr. Charles Stanley
Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of His saints.
Ps 116:15#DrCharlesStanley pic.twitter.com/rsM03WfEmZ
— Christine Kuun (@Chrissiekuun) April 18, 2023
Dr. Charles Stanley, an avid teacher of the faith who served at @FirstBaptistATL for 51 years, died today. He was 90 years old. Without question, there are people waiting for him in heaven who are there because of his ministry! Join me in condolences to all those who mourn. pic.twitter.com/8t8Bn9xuFe
— T.D. Jakes (@BishopJakes) April 18, 2023
Today we honor the life of Dr. Charles Stanley who has transitioned into his heavenly home. His anointed, faith-filled messages have touched countless lives all for the glory of God. Join us in prayer as we ask for his family & congregation to be comforted during this time pic.twitter.com/a17qv1BlhB
— Jesse Duplantis (@jesse_duplantis) April 18, 2023
Our prayers are with the family of Dr. Charles Stanley, who went home to Heaven today at the age of 90. Dr. Stanley was the founder of @InTouchMin and pastored @FirstBaptistATL for more than 50 years. I appreciate his faithfulness in unashamedly teaching the Word of God. For many… pic.twitter.com/fiRV96wLKz
— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 18, 2023
We lost a hero of the faith with the passing of Dr. Charles Stanley, may the God of all comfort be with his family as this good and faithful servant celebrates in eternity. pic.twitter.com/ZDlAI6635p
— Pastor John Hagee (@PastorJohnHagee) April 18, 2023
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.