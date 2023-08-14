What is Charles Stanley Cause of Death? His 40-year Career Was Multifaceted

We are saddened to report the passing of Dr. Charles Stanley, widely recognized as the senior pastor of Atlanta’s First Baptist Church.

Dr. Stanley, who also established In Touch Ministries, has reached the age of 90.

His passing was lamented on the Facebook page of In Touch Ministries on April 18, 2023.

Dr. Stanley’s church and family members are devastated by the news of his passing. This is all the information we have thus far.

Charles Stanley Cause of Death

Dr. Stanley reportedly passed away at his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Tuesday, April 18.

No information has been released concerning the circumstances behind Dr. Stanley’s death, and his congregation and family are still grieving.

WJCL announces that on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the public is invited to pay their respects to Dr. Stanley while he rests at the church.

However, the memorial service for Dr. Stanley will be privately held.

Dr. Charles Stanley’s 40-year Career Was Multifaceted

We’re confident that Dr. Stanley would agree with the sage who once remarked that if you’ve been given many gifts, it’s only appropriate to give them to the world.

Now 90 years old, Dr. Stanley was widely recognized as one of the most influential spiritual leaders worldwide. However, he had also successfully used his skills in other fields.

Dr. Stanley’s efforts in religious broadcasting and writing various religious, literary works, such as The Gift of Jesus: Meditations for Christmas, published in October 2022, helped him amass a sizable following.

Dr. Stanley’s radio show, In Touch, was broadcast on 458 stations and shortwave. Two hundred four terrestrial and seven satellite stations carried In Touch Ministries.

Everyone here agrees that Dr. Stanley’s life’s work and religious leadership have profoundly impacted countless people and will continue to do so.

Becky Stanley, Dr. Stanley’s daughter, and Andy Stanley, pastor of North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Ga., are his surviving family members.

Our hearts go out to Dr. Charles Stanley’s family, church, and faithful followers.

Many Pay Tribute to Dr. Charles Stanley After His Death

