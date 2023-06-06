Florida Tropicana Plant Shooting Wounds Worker

Police said Tuesday morning that they are looking for a Tropicana worker who shot another worker at the company’s plant.
At 10:24 p.m. on Monday, someone opened fire at the Tropicana orange juice plant on 9th Street East in Bradenton.
Employees said they saw Demitrius Tyrone Bell, 50, walk into the plant and shoot another worker.
Bell drove a black 2015 Camaro with the Florida license plate QUQF97 out of the building. Police are looking for him and want people to let them know if they see him.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Bradenton Police Department detectives are actively looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Tropicana Bradenton plant, 9th St. E., Bradenton. pic.twitter.com/H0ipQIHjTS
— Bradenton Police Department (@BradentonPD) June 6, 2023
The man who was shot was taken to the hospital as a trauma patient, but police did not say anything new about his situation.
Police say that the shooting happened because Bell and the other worker had a fight, which led to the killing. No one else who worked at the plant was hurt.
Bell has been given an arrest warrant. He is being charged with aggravated battery with a gun and having a gun when he has been guilty of a felony.
If you know where Bell is, call Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or send an email to jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.
Call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip to manateecrimestoppers.com to leave an anonymous tip and be qualified for a cash reward of up to $3,000.
