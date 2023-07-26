Former Oregon Corrections Nurse Convicted of S*xually Assaulting Female Prisoners

Tony Daniel Klein, a former nurse at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Oregon, has been found guilty of s*xually assaulting nine female prisoners. The verdict was delivered on Tuesday by the U.S.
Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon after Klein was convicted of 17 counts of depriving his victims of their constitutional right not to be subjected to cruel and unusual punishment by s*xual assault, as well as four counts of perjury.
According to court documents, Klein committed the s*xual assaults and engaged in nonconsensual s*xual conduct with female prisoners seeking medical assistance between 2010 and 2018. As a nurse, he had direct access to these vulnerable individuals and exploited his position of authority to prey on them.
Officials stated that Klein manipulated situations to be alone with his victims, using medical rooms, janitor’s closets, and privacy curtains to carry out the assaults, reinforcing his power and control over them.
Oregon prison nurse found guilty of sexually abusing multiple inmates. https://t.co/pnIJp7LZN3
— FOX 12 Oregon (@fox12oregon) July 26, 2023
U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon, Natalie Wight, commended the bravery and determination of the victims who came forward to report the abuse, stating, “Tony Klein used his position of authority to prey on women in custody who were in a uniquely vulnerable position. He further led his victims to believe they had no power to resist or report his abuse.”
The investigation involved the FBI and Civil Rights Division, and their collaboration was crucial in securing this conviction.
Klein’s sentencing is scheduled for October 17, and he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison for his heinous actions.
