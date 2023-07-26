Shooting Incident Outside Birmingham Restaurant Leaves Woman with Life-Threatening Injuries

A disturbing shooting incident occurred on Tuesday shortly before 4 p.m. outside Exotic Wings located on Green Springs Avenue in Birmingham. A female adult was rushed to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries after sustaining a gunshot wound.
According to Sgt. LaQuitta Wade, there is a possibility that the shooting was accidental and involved family members. The incident is believed to have taken place between a brother and a sister.
The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, suffered a gunshot wound to the back, as indicated by police radio communications. Emergency responders quickly transported her to the hospital for immediate medical attention.
The suspect involved in the shooting remained at the scene and has been detained by the authorities for questioning. Birmingham police detectives are actively investigating the matter and focusing their attention on a vehicle parked outside the restaurant.
As more details emerge from the ongoing investigation, the community awaits further updates on the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.
