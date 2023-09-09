Forsyth County Deputy Killed in Crash While on Duty

Forsyth County, N.C. — A tragic accident claimed the life of a Forsyth County deputy on Saturday morning, leaving behind a grieving family and a shocked community. Deputy Sheriff II Auston Smith Reudelhuber, 32, was driving his patrol vehicle on the 5200 block of North NC 150 in Davidson County when he was struck by a box truck around 5:16 a.m., according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Reudelhuber joined the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) on March 29, 2021. He was assigned to the Field Services Division and was a Field Training Officer. Prior to joining the sheriff’s office, he spent three years with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and served in the United States Army for six years of active duty.
The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is really sad to hear that the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has lost someone:
He served as a reserve after his active duty service. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of one of our own. Deputy Sheriff Auston Reudelhuber was killed this morning in a fatal car crash. We are asking for prayers for the Reudelhuber family as well as for our FCSO Family. Together we stand and together we will get through this, with the support from our community,” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. said in a statement.
The FCSO also released a video of Sheriff Kimbrough speaking on the death of Reudelhuber, in which he praised his character and dedication to his job. “He was one of those guys that you wanted to be around. He was one of those guys that you wanted to work with. He was one of those guys that you wanted to be your friend,” Kimbrough said.
Sheriff Kimbrough is talking about how sad it is that Deputy Sheriff II Auston “Rudy” Reudelhuber has passed away:
The sheriff also expressed his gratitude to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, the local fire departments, and the state troopers who responded to the scene and tried to save Reudelhuber’s life. The driver of the box truck, identified as 28-year-old Daniel Joseph Ussery, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed, and driving left of center, according to state troopers.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Funeral arrangements for Reudelhuber are pending. He is survived by his wife and two children. The FCSO has asked the public to respect the privacy of Reudelhuber’s family and colleagues during this difficult time. Reudelhuber is the first Forsyth County deputy to die in the line of duty since 1995 when Deputy John Isenhour was killed by a drunk driver while directing traffic at a charity bike ride.