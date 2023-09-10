Man Found Dead on Rocks of Promontory Point in East Hyde Park

A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the rocks of Promontory Point in East Hyde Park, Chicago on Saturday morning. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cook County Medical Examiner, who will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
According to Chicago police, the victim was discovered unresponsive at around 10:15 a.m. in the 5400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The identity and age of the man have not been released yet. Police said they are conducting a death investigation, pending autopsy results.
The body of a person was found near Promontory Point:
Promontory Point is a popular spot for recreation and relaxation on the lakefront near Hyde Park. The limestone seawall at the point offers a scenic view of the city skyline and the lake. However, the area can also be dangerous, especially during winter when the rocks are slippery and icy.
In January 2022, a man’s frozen body was recovered from the rocks of Promontory Point in Lake Michigan. The incident is not the first time that a body has been found on the lakefront near Hyde Park.
In March 2022, a woman’s body was found floating in Lake Michigan near 55th Street. In June 2022, a man’s body was found in Lake Michigan near 53rd Street. The causes of death for both cases were not disclosed by the authorities.