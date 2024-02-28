One Dead and One Critically Wounded Among Four Shot in Minneapolis on Tuesday Afternoon!

Near a south Minneapolis corner store that was the scene of a mass shooting last summer, four individuals were shot on Tuesday afternoon, one of them fatally.
Police Chief Brian O’Hara stated at a media briefing at the site that the gunshots broke out in the area of E. Franklin and Elliot avenues, between the alley and sidewalk, along a known “hot spot” for drug activity. Numerous gunshot shells that were scattered across the street and outside the market indicated that multiple gunmen were involved.
Three victims were discovered by the time officers arrived at the scene at 1:25 p.m., one of them was already deceased. A woman, also 37, had non-life-threatening injuries, while a male, also 37, was in critical condition. An ambulance was sent to the hospital with the fourth victim, a 31-year-old guy.
The majority of the recent violence, according to O’Hara, has been linked to a run of robberies involving problematic youths. “We do suspect that this was not a standalone incident,” O’Hara added. “But this is something totally separate from that.”
As of Tuesday night, neither guns nor arrests have been made in connection with the incident. To keep the dead man hidden from the public’s view, MPD arranged a screen and multiple squad cars around his body. Still, mourning family members snuggled close to one another in the bitter cold and weather as word of the shooting spread.
Sitting in the bitter cold for hours, Mae Ellen waited to see her grandson, lifeless in the street, from a folding chair just outside the yellow crime tape. He was identified by her as Brooklyn Park resident Pierre Romel Miller, 34. Ellen informed the Star Tribune that Miller earned a respectable livelihood as a welder. “He had a job, went to college, and got a certificate,” Ellen added. “He’s a big hearted person.”
The family has reason to think, according to Ellen, that Miller was targeted by a gang of males who followed him from downtown Minneapolis due to an unidentified disagreement. According to her, he was shot in the head and leg. In connection with a deadly shooting in northeast Minneapolis in 2010, Miller was found guilty in court of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
2018 saw his release after serving eight years in prison. The shooting on Tuesday happened not far from Minneapolis Market, where eight people—six of them teenagers—were injured by gunfire in August of last year.
Near S. Elliot and Franklin avenues, gunmen retrieved at least 41 round casings from three different calibers used in the incident, including a.223 shell, which is frequently found in powerful weapons like the AR-15. One male, age 15, and three females, ages 16, 17, 18, and 48 were among the injured, along with a 45-year-old woman.
The shooting happened in Ventura Village, which is a part of the Phillips neighborhood. According to a Star Tribune analysis, the majority of reported gunfire in Minneapolis communities since 2020 has increased significantly when compared to pre-pandemic years. The killings have mostly occurred within a half-mile radius of Chicago and Franklin.
However, while there was a reported 30% drop in gunfire throughout the city in 2023, Ventura Village saw a slower rate of change, with gunshot volume remaining almost unchanged from 2022.
A man was taken to the hospital following a flurry of gunfire on W. Lake Street, while another incident in Minneapolis included a 67-year-old lady who was hit by a stray bullet shot from outside her home in the East Phillips neighborhood of south Minneapolis on Monday night.
Although they are not connected, Minneapolis police are still looking into both instances. When there was a gunshot at a house in the 2500 block of Ogema Place, officers from the Third Precinct were called to the scene around 7:15 p.m.
A non-life-threatening gunshot wound was discovered on the woman. After she was transported to HCMC, detectives discovered that she was not the intended target of the gunshots, which originated from outside the residence. Near the 1300 block of Lake Street in the Uptown area, just before 10:30 p.m., there was another gunfire.
“Sounded like automatic gunfire,” a 911 dispatcher stated. A car that was parked close to a Target store and an apartment building were among the casings that the responding officers discovered. The 18-year-old man was taken to HCMC’s emergency facility as police were approaching, suffering gunshot wounds.
