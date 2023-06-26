Frederic Forrest Illness: How Did The Actor Die?

Frederic Forrest has died, according to AceShowbiz. The “Apocalypse Now” actor, who portrayed Jay “Chef” Hicks in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 war drama, passed away on Friday, June 23 at the age of 86 in his Santa Monica home.
Frederic Forrest Illness: What Caused His Death?
The Hollywood Reporter claims that Frederic, who was Oscar-nominated for his performance as Sgt. Huston Dyer in “The Rose,” had been struggling with health issues for a while but his cause of death hasn’t been made public.
Bette Midler, who made her film debut in the 1979 musical drama “The Rose” as Mary Rose Foster, who co-starred with Frederic in “The Rose,” was the first to learn of her “brilliant” friend’s passing.
“The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died,” she tweeted.
The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died. Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months. He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace.”
Frederic’s friends set up a GoFundMe campaign in September of last year to raise money to cover his ongoing care expenses. According to the page, contributions helped “maintain Fredric’s home care for the past six months by paying caregivers to be with him 8 hours per day, 7 days per week (sic).”
Melvyn Douglas of “Being There” defeated Frederic for both the Best Supporting Actor Oscar and Golden Globe for “The Rose.”
Additionally, he made appearances in Coppola’s three other films, “The Conversation,” “One From the Heart,” and “Tucker, The Man and His Dream,” as well as his cinematic debut, “When the Legends Die.”
Frederic, who was born in Texas on December 23, 1936, made his final appearance on the big screen in “All the King’s Men.” He also had TV parts in shows including “21 Jump Street,” “Lonesome Dove,” and “Larry, Quo Vadis?”
His sister is the only one left.
