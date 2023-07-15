Fugitive Murder Suspect Spotted on Doorbell Camera in Pennsylvania as Intense Manhunt Persists

Warren, PA – Authorities revealed that Michael Charles Burham, a fugitive inmate suspected of murder, was recently captured on a doorbell camera in Pennsylvania, intensifying the ongoing manhunt for the escapee.
Pennsylvania State Police Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens disclosed the sighting during a news conference on Friday, stating that Burham was observed on a resident’s doorbell camera at approximately 5 a.m. in a location south of Warren. The surveillance footage shows Burham walking towards a wooded area.
While Bivens did not specify the exact date when the video was recorded, he confirmed that it was “just within the last couple of days.” Burham, known to possess survivalist skills and military reserve experience, has demonstrated preparedness to survive in the wilderness, as evidenced by the discovery of small stockpiles or campsites in wooded regions.
Authorities are urging residents of northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York to review their doorbell and surveillance camera footage regularly, seeking any potential information that may aid in the search.
Bivens reiterated the public’s safety concerns, emphasizing that Burham should be considered armed and dangerous. He urged individuals not to approach the escapee and instead advised promptly reporting any suspicious activities to local authorities.
Burham’s escape from Warren County Jail on the night of July 6, facilitated by bed sheets tied together, prompted an extensive multi-agency manhunt. Officials have issued stern warnings regarding his dangerous nature and urged caution.
Described as wearing an orange and white striped jumpsuit, a denim jacket, and Croc shoes, Burham was last seen during his escape. Warren County spokesperson Cecile Stelter confirmed that Burham had “elevated himself” onto exercise equipment in the jail’s recreation area before leaving through a metal gated roof using the makeshift bed sheet rope.
Authorities discovered Burham’s absence moments after his escape, as he was under video surveillance while in the recreation area. The fugitive had been detained in connection with burglary and arson charges, and he is also a suspect in the kidnapping of a Warren County couple. Additionally, Burham is accused of the May 11 murder of Kala Hodgkin in Jamestown, New York.
A reward of up to $22,000 has been offered for any information leading to the arrest of Michael Charles Burham. The extensive manhunt remains ongoing as law enforcement agencies continue their efforts to locate and apprehend the fugitive.
