On Tuesday, the first two co-defendants of President Donald Trump turned themselves in at the Fulton County jail, setting the stage for how the defendants will be handled and how the case will develop.

Right after Scott Hall, an Atlanta bail bondsman, John Eastman, a right-wing attorney who counseled Trump on schemes to obstruct Congress’ certification of the 2020 election results, was jailed on Tuesday.

On Monday, they had exchanged a bond arrangement with Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County. After spending about an hour in the jail on Tuesday, Hall received an inmate identifying number and was released.

Willis has accused Trump and 18 other defendants of participating in plots to tamper with Georgia’s election results.

Before the deadline of Friday, which Willis set when she announced the exhaustive indictment last week regarding efforts to reverse Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race, all 19 defendants are anticipated to turn themselves in.

You are welcome to check out the following sources for further information regarding the most recent earthquake:

Trump said he intends to bring himself in on Thursday after agreeing to a $200,000 bond on Monday. Before the bond deal was finalized, his attorneys met with the district attorney’s office on Monday.

While overseeing the Electoral College certification on January 6, Eastman came up with and supported a six-step plan for Pence to reverse Biden’s election triumph. Additionally, he persuaded Georgia’s state legislators to nominate phony GOP electors in place of the actual Democratic electors. Legal experts from both political parties have criticized Eastman’s plans as being unlawful.

Eastman was also mentioned, albeit not specifically by name, as an unindicted co-conspirator in the federal election subversion case brought against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith.