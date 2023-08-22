Tim Allen’s Net Worth: How Much Money Does the Toy Story Star Have?

After some unfortunate brushes with the law, Tim Allen originally made his name in show business as a stand-up comedian. The actor’s career took off after his breakout role in Home Improvement, though.
Tim had been the show’s host for many years and had since landed several other high-profile roles in Hollywood that paid handsomely. He is now worth millions, and thanks to this fortune, Tim “the Tool Man” Taylor will never have to work again.
Tim Allen Net Worth
American actor Tim Allen has a $100 million fortune. One of the most recognizable faces in modern comedy, Tim Allen, has become a multi-millionaire thanks to his many film and TV roles.
Stand-up comedy is another one of Tim Allen’s many talents. The parts he played on shows like “Home Improvement” and “Last Man Standing” helped make him a household name. Tim earned $1.25 million per episode during the show’s popularity. That’s the fifth-highest compensation ever awarded to a TV actor, and it still stands.
Is Tim Allen’s Income From Home Improvement Reruns Tax Deductible?
It’s no wonder that Tim Allen is still making money owing to reruns of Home Improvement, given his broad Hollywood CV, which ranges from Toy Story to The Santa Clause to Home Improvement and back again.
Allen has done well financially even decades after his work on Home Improvement ended. Tim has made around $18 million from the show since 1999, even though it did not have a huge budget due to syndication.
When Home Improvement began production, Richard Karn and Tim Allen didn’t see eye to eye behind the scenes.
Tim’s financial arrangement with Pixar/Disney for providing the voice of Buzz Lightyear for nearly three decades is unknown. A 2012 feature by Forbes estimated Tim’s earnings at $14 million. While the magazine didn’t specify how much he made from which shows and movies, it did say that Tim “earns heavily from residuals for voicing Buzz Lightyear.”
Despite his frequent appearances on Last Man Standing, Tim only published one new project in 2012 (a Buzz short) and a handful in 2011 (two more Buzz shorts).
Note that despite Allen’s involvement with Toy Story 4 in 2019, he was not involved with Lightyear, a 2022 film about the “real” Buzz, who inspired the toy in Toy Story. Despite being offered the role, Tim didn’t take part since he didn’t feel the movie had anything to do with his Toy Story persona.
Allen explained that because a different group was working on Lightyear, he no longer felt a part of it. Lightyear wasn’t successful, especially compared to the other films starring Buzz and Woody, so it’s not like he was missing out on something crucial.
But even so, Chris Evans received around $22 million for voicing Buzz Lightyear, a substantial figure for any actor, albeit possibly not for Tim Allen, who is riding the royalty train.
How He Earns Millions from Advertising?
At the height of his Home Improvement career, Allen earned $1.25 million every episode. After adjusting for inflation, that is equivalent to about $1.9 million for each episode in the present day. Tim is the seventh-highest-paid TV actor ever when adjusted for inflation and non-inflation.
Tim Allen earns more than $235,000 per episode of Last Man Standing.
Toy Story 2’s salary was $5 million, Galaxy Quest’s was $2 million, and Joe Somebody’s was $12 million. Infamously, the first Toy Story only netted him $50,000.
Tim Allen’s endorsement deals and advertising deals contribute significantly to his wealth. He voiced the “Pure Michigan” campaign for Travel Michigan’s television and radio ads in 2009. He has been the voice of the Chevrolet Cruze since 2010. The same year, he also lent his voice to the “It’s Amazing What Soup Can Do” commercial campaign for Campbell’s Soup.
