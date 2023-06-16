Three 6 Mafia Rapper Gangsta Boo’s Cause of Death Revealed as Accidental Overdose

Three Six Mafia Remember how surprised everyone was when they won the Oscar for “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp”?”Lola ‘Gangsta Boo’ Mitchell’s family would like to thank everyone for their condolences about her untimely death,” she said. “The family asks that you keep praying for us and give us space as we deal with the loss of a loved one.”

On August 7, which would have been her 44th birthday, a Boo record will come out after her death. The rapper’s close friends are said to be among the artists who appear on the record. Boo’s successful solo career, which began with 1998’s “Enquiring Minds,” included appearances on songs by Eminem, Gucci Mane, Run the Jewels, OutKast, Lil Wayne, Blood Orange, Latto, and others.

The tweet below confirms Gangsta Boo’s Cause of Death:

But Boo got her start with Three 6 Mafia, which was started by DJ Paul, Juicy J, and Lord Infamous. She made a few studio records with the group until she left in 2002.

“Being in Three 6 Mafia did give me a lot of self-confidence,” Boo told Vibe in 2016. “I started to realize that I’m not only pretty but also good at things… But you’d be shocked by how many motherfuckers don’t know that I was in Three 6 Mafia.”

