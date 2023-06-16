Damon Dash’s Net Worth: How Did He Lose So Much of His Money?

Damon Dash is an American actor, business owner, and music producer. Since 1996, he has been happy to be a co-founder of the Roc-A-Fella record label.
Damon Dash’s Net Worth
American record producer, entrepreneur, and music executive Damon Dash is worth $100,000. Damon has had financial troubles in recent years, unlike his former boyfriend Jay-Z, a billionaire. Damon told a New York judge in late 2019 that he could not pay child support because much of his income was garnished by creditors. This article covers his financial history.
Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon Dash is well known. Dash and Jay Z formed Roc-A-Fella. He co-founded Rocawear with Jay-Z. Rocawear became a multibillion-dollar brand. Damon took use of his success to expand into other industries. Damon tried filmmaking, marketing, merchandise, and talent management. “The Woodsman” starred Kevin Bacon, while “Paid in Full” starred Mekhi Phifer.
Dash’s Other Ventures
He became successful in various domains after his record producer triumph. He and Jay-Z launched two clothing companies, Rocawear, which was sold for hundreds of millions of dollars. Damon took use of his success to expand into other industries.
Damon went into film, marketing, merchandise, and talent management. “The Woodsman” starred Kevin Bacon, while “Paid in Full” starred Mekhi Phifer. Dash appeared in both films as a producer. Damon Dash formed DD172, a media collaborative that comprises American Nu magazine, VNGRD79 web design, an art gallery, and BlueRoc Records.
If you’re curious about how much famous people are worth, click the links below:
- Tom Cruise Net Worth: How Much Does Tom Cruise Earn Per Movie?
- Bobby Hurley Net Worth: A Game-Changing Legacy Of Success!
Dash’s Money Issues
Dash told a judge he owed $2 million in unpaid taxes and was in foreclosure on two New York City residences during his divorce from Roy.
Several NYC law firms and creditors sued him for nonpayment. After missing $700 monthly payments, his Chevy Tahoe was repossessed. Dash’s $9 million Tribeca home was foreclosed and sold for $5.5 million. Jay-Z sold Rocawear to Iconix Brand Group for $219 million.
Dash was sentenced to pay Linda Williams, Boogie’s mother, $50,000 in 2014 for leading her to be charged with harassment in 2009. Damon Dash owed New York $4.14 million in overdue taxes in August 2015.
Damon filed for child support termination in September 2019. Damon agreed to pay $6000 a month in child support once the daughters turned 18 during the divorce procedures. Damon stated in court that he made $56,000 in 2018 while Rachel earned over $500,000.
Dash was arrested in November 2019 for not paying $400,000 in child support. Dash paid over $1 million for freedom. Later that month, Damon filed legal documents stating he was broke again and could not pay a $2,400 personal loan.
This time he said his only revenue is his firm, which is losing money. He also disclosed that creditors garnished $2 million he received from producer Lee Daniels as a litigation settlement. Dash had to pay Rachel Roy $341,991 and $25,000 in attorney expenses in March 2019.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.