Growing To $750 Million, The Powerball Prize Is The Sixth-highest In Lottery History

The estimated Powerball prize for Wednesday night’s drawing has risen to $750 million, making it the sixth-highest in the game’s history.

The Monday drawing featured the white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43, and red Powerball 18, however no ticket was a match.

Either a $378.8 million one-time lump amount before taxes or $750 million paid out in annual installments are up for grabs for ticket buyers.

The game’s pitifully low chances of 1 in 292.2 million are intended to create large jackpots that entice additional players. In November of last year, the $2.04 billion Powerball prize became the record-holder.

The most recent Powerball jackpot winner received a $252.6 million payout on April 19. Since that time, 35 straight drawings without a grand prize winner.

Along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Powerball is played in 45 states.

With a cash option of $281.1 million, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has risen to $560 million.

In Tuesday’s drawing, no one took home the grand prize. Since April 18, there has not been a Mega Millions jackpot winner.

