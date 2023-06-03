Heartbreaking Murder-suicide Claims Lives of Father and Young Son in New Bedford

The Bristol County District Attorney has classified the deaths of an 8-year-old boy and his father as a murder-suicide. According to the District Attorney’s Office, authorities responded to a well-being check at a residence on Phillips Road at 8 a.m. Dante Hazard, 8, and his father, 54-year-old George C.
Scott III, were found dead inside the house. Two people had been occupying the house. “Mr. Scott appears to have killed the boy with a sharp object before taking his own life.
We are awaiting the medical examiner’s confirmation of these and other details,” the DA’s office said in a prepared statement. Scott is a possible suspect in the 2019 disappearance of Lisa Hazard, who was last seen in the house.
The news can be confirmed by the tweet below:
BREAKING: Father and 8-year-old son found dead in apparent murder-suicide in New Bedford https://t.co/8N83Ut7TT7
— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) June 2, 2023
They are mother and son. According to the district attorney’s office, detectives searched the residence about 2.5 weeks ago in relation with Hazard’s disappearance.
“He was a person of interest in this case. He reported her missing in April 2019 — one month after she went missing,” said Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III. Scott is the son of George “Boomer” Scott, a former Red Sox player.
You can save this page to your bookmarks and come back to the California Examiner whenever you want to catch up on California news.
Here are some books to read if you’re interested in learning more about the subject:
- Security Guard Takes Down Robbery Suspect in North Columbus Supermarket
- A Trooper Was Shot and K!lled in Mingo County, and the Suspect Was Caught