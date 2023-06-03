Security Guard Takes Down Robbery Suspect in North Columbus Supermarket

A security guard shot and killed one individual on Thursday night in the parking lot of a supermarket store in north Columbus. At 10:15 p.m., officers from the Columbus Division of Police responded to the Kroger located in the 1700 block of Morse Road for reports of gunfire.
A victim of an alleged armed robbery was located by police in the parking lot. According to the authorities, one of the suspects was shot by a security guard who claimed to have witnessed the robbery and intervened.
The suspect, who was in serious condition when paramedics arrived, was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m. at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Columbus police confirmed Juan Cuarenta, 19, as the victim on Friday afternoon.
The below tweet verifies the news:
As pool season begins for several Columbus locations this weekend, safety experts are urging parents to keep an eye on their children. https://t.co/jwlMTbws0s
— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) June 3, 2023
The second perpetrator ran away, and the authorities haven’t been able to track them down. Early on Friday, police said that they had towed a black automobile from the parking lot because it was connected to the shooting.
Visit the website CaliforniaExaminer.net to stay up to speed on the most recent events and read stories that will make you think.
To read more from the California Examiner, click on the following links:
- Eight People Are Hurt When a Terrifying Building Collapses in New Haven
- A Trooper Was Shot and K!lled in Mingo County, and the Suspect Was Caught