In Season 2 of Jenny Han’s television version of her well-liked young adult “The Summer I Turned Pretty” books, Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) and the summer lads are back. The second season of “It’s Not Summer Without You,” which is based on the second novel in the trilogy, premieres on Amazon Prime Video with three episodes on July 14.
As demonstrated in the previous season when Belly revealed strong feelings for Conrad (Christopher Briney), kissed Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno), and ultimately ended up with Conrad again, the love triangle between Belly and Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno) is far from over.
Taylor Swift’s “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” was introduced in the official Season 2 trailer after a brief excerpt of the singer’s “folklore” song “August” to demonstrate how the second episode will cut between the most recent summer and the winter before it that Belly spent long-distance dating Conrad.
The first season, which has hit songs throughout, debuted in a binge release, with all seven episodes immediately available to stream. After its three-episode launch, Season 2 will be released every week. What that entails for the release schedule is as follows:
When did the Second Season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Debut?
The first three episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 2 debuted on July 14. On Fridays at midnight, new episodes of Jenny Han’s summertime television program premiere.
How Many Episodes Are in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2?
The next eight episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” will air each week on Fridays until August 18 after the initial three-episode launch. After each episode of Season 1 has “Summer” in the title, each of the episodes of Season 2 has “Love” in the title.
You can also read about other upcoming seasons by visiting the links below:
- Which Couples From ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Season 5 Are Still Together?
- Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Ending Explained in a Simple Way
Here is the full “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Release Schedule:
- Episode 1: Friday, July 14 (“Love Lost”)
- Episode 2: Friday, July 14 (“Love Scene”)
- Episode 3: Friday, July 14 (“Love Sick”)
- Episode 4: Friday, July 21 (“Love Game”)
- Episode 5: Friday, July 28 (“Love Fool”)
- Episode 6: Friday, August 4 (“Love Fest”)
- Episode 7: Friday, August 11 (“Love Affair”)
- Episode 8: Friday, August 18 (“Love Triangle”)
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.