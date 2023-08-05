Altina Schinasi Cause of Death: People Are Curious To Know About Her After Google Doodles Celebrated Her Birthday

More recently, on Friday, August 4, Google released a Google Doodle to honor the life of American designer Altina Schinasi.
The ‘cat-eye’ eyeglass frame style made Altina Schinasi most well-known. To honor American fashion designer Altina Schinasi’s 116th birthday, Google Doodle features her wearing cat-eye glasses.
Who Was Altina Schinasi?
A outstanding American artist, inventor, and philanthropist by the name of Altina Schinasi. She was born to a prosperous Sephardic Jewish family on May 3, 1907, in New York City. Altina’s upbringing introduced her to the world of art and culture at a young age and had an impact on her artistic endeavors for the rest of her life.
Schinasi’s avant-garde and distinctive aesthetic helped her become well-known as an artist. She experimented with a variety of artistic mediums, such as painting, sculpture, and design, and she made a significant contribution to the modernist art movement of the 20th century.
Altina Schinasi was not only a talented artist but also a creative innovator. She created and developed the “Harlequin Glasses” in the 1930s, a distinctive and stylish kind of sunglasses that became popular among at-the-time celebrities and fashion icons.
Google Doodles Celebrated Altina’s 116th Birthday on 4th August:
A dedicated philanthropist and supporter of social causes, especially women’s rights and social justice, Schinasi was also a successful artist and businesswoman. She enthusiastically backed numerous philanthropic causes, having a long-lasting effect on the areas she served.
Altina Schinasi Cause of Death
At the age of 92, Altina Schinasi passed away on August 19, 1999, leaving a significant creative and charitable legacy. Her cause of death is not available as of this moment. We will surely update her cause of death here, once we get any useful information regarding it.
