Human Remains Found in Suitcases Prompt Investigation in Delray Beach, Florida

Authorities in Delray Beach, Florida, held a news conference on Monday afternoon to provide the latest updates on a disturbing discovery of human remains found in three suitcases along the Intracoastal Waterway.
The investigation began after receiving a 911 call on Friday afternoon reporting a suspicious item in the water near the 1000 block of Palm Trail in Delray Beach. Upon arrival, officers uncovered a suitcase containing human remains.
Shortly thereafter, two more suitcases were located at nearby spots along the Intracoastal Waterway at Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road, each also containing human remains.
Late Saturday, Delray Beach police spokesman Ted White revealed that the remains belonged to a woman of white or Hispanic descent, believed to be middle-aged, with brown hair and approximately 5-foot-4 in height. The woman may have had tattooed eyebrows and was last seen wearing a floral tank top with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts, according to White’s statement.
“We are requesting help from the community and anyone that has information in this case,” urged Delray Beach Police Chief Russ Mager during Monday’s news conference. “No information is too small.”
Authorities currently estimate the woman’s age to be between 35 and 55 years old. Notably, the floral top she was wearing bears the label of a Brazilian company called Betzabe.
Sgt. Casey Kelly informed the public that the remains were in the early stages of decomposition, and it is suspected that they were placed in the water between July 17 and the early hours of July 20. In light of this timeframe, authorities are urging citizens to review surveillance footage and report any sightings of unusual vehicles, individuals, or anyone carrying or moving luggage during the specified dates.
The investigation area encompasses the stretch between the Linton Boulevard Bridge and the northern boundaries of Delray Beach along the Intracoastal Waterway. As of now, the police have not received any reports of missing persons matching the description of the deceased woman.
Delray Beach Police urge anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation. Detective Mike Liberta can be reached at 561-243-7874.
The community remains on high alert as authorities strive to uncover the circumstances surrounding this chilling incident. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.
