Hunter Biden Indicted on Tax Charges in California

In a significant development, President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has been indicted in California on tax charges related to his failure to pay nearly $200,000 of income tax in the year 2019. The indictment was made public on Thursday, revealing that the charges stem from Hunter Biden’s financial dealings.
Key Points:
- Tax Charges: Hunter Biden faces a litany of tax charges, particularly related to his failure to pay a substantial amount of income tax in 2019. The indictment was unveiled as part of a federal grand jury investigation in Los Angeles.
- Special Counsel’s Investigation: Special Counsel David Weiss has been leading a federal grand jury investigation into possible criminal tax charges against Hunter Biden. This marks another legal challenge for the President’s son, who is already facing federal gun charges in Delaware.
- Previous Legal Issues: Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty in October to federal gun charges, a separate legal issue arising from Weiss’ ongoing investigation. The federal gun charges were filed in connection to Hunter Biden’s questionable business dealings.
- Response from Hunter Biden: There is no immediate comment from Hunter Biden or his legal team on the latest tax charges. The development adds to the legal complexities faced by the Biden family.
- Impeachment Inquiry: The indictment comes just ahead of an expected vote by House Republican leaders next week on a measure that could initiate a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden over possible connections to his son’s business dealings.
- IRS Whistleblowers: The indictment is said to be the result of the efforts of two IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer praised the whistleblowers for exposing the truth.
- Contempt Threat: House Republicans have warned Hunter Biden of potential contempt of Congress charges if he fails to appear for a closed-door deposition on December 13. Hunter Biden has expressed his willingness to testify publicly to avoid selective leaks.
- White House Response: The White House has consistently maintained that President Biden had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings and has not engaged in any wrongdoing.
As legal challenges mount for Hunter Biden, these developments add further scrutiny to the Biden family’s financial affairs and could have political implications, including potential impeachment proceedings against President Biden.