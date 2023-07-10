Initial Victim Shot in Philadelphia 44 Hours Before Larger Attack, Police Say

The Philadelphia Police Department revealed on Sunday that one of the five individuals named as fatalities in the mass shooting in Philadelphia on the night of July 3 was killed 44 hours before the shooting took place.
Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, was found dead in his home several hours after the mass shooting occurred and is believed to have been killed by Kimbrady Carriker, the 40-year-old man charged with 10 counts of murder and attempted murder in relation to the shooting. This new information raises questions about the timeline and motive behind the rampage.
In a news release, the Philadelphia Police Department stated that Mr. Wamah had been killed early Sunday, the day before the mass shooting, based on information received from a source and corroborated by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office and additional evidence.
The police had received a 911 call reporting gunshots in the vicinity of Mr. Wamah’s house at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, approximately 90 minutes after he is believed to have been murdered. However, the call was dispatched to the wrong address, and responding officers found no one who had heard gunshots after surveying the area.
The police did not provide details about whether the dispatcher followed up with the initial caller, and they declined to answer additional questions regarding the matter.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a separate statement indicating that the new information does not change the charges being brought against Mr. Carriker.
He acknowledged that new information often arises during investigations and described this case as “highly complex.” Mr. Krasner expressed his sorrow for the confusion and potential retraumatization that these developments may cause Mr. Wamah’s loved ones.
During the Monday night shooting, Mr. Carriker, wearing a ski mask and body armor, indiscriminately opened fire with an assault-style rifle into a crowded street in southwest Philadelphia. He killed four individuals and injured two others, including a 2-year-old boy. After a pursuit by the police, Mr. Carriker was arrested in an alley and is currently being held without bond.
Police officers responding to the shooting initially found the six victims, some in a car and others on the street or sidewalk. Later, they were directed to a nearby house where they discovered Mr. Wamah, described as “unresponsive” and “suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.” He was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning.
As the investigation continues, authorities aim to shed light on the circumstances surrounding both the murder of Joseph Wamah Jr. and the mass shooting in Philadelphia, providing answers and closure to the affected families and the community.
