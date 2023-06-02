Jackie Oh Cause of Death: Did She Die From a Heart Attack or Surgery?

Ms. Jacky Oh, who was with comedian D.C. Young Fly, died on June 1, 2023. She was 32 years old. TMZ says that DC found out about Jacky’s death while he was in Atlanta making an episode of Wild ‘N Out. BET Media Group announced the TV personality’s death in a Facebook post and praised Jacky for her work on Wild ‘N Out.
“We are very sad about the death of Jacky Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith. “During all five seasons of Wild N’ Out, Jacky Oh was a loving friend and well-liked co-worker,” the post said. “More importantly, she was a great mother to three beautiful children.”
People who knew Jacky have been shocked by her sudden death, but there are still questions about what may have caused it. Here’s what we know about what killed Jacky.
What Was Jackie Oh’s Cause of Death?
TMZ says that Jacky died while she was in Miami. Jacky said in an Instagram post that has since been deleted that she was going to get a “mommy makeover.” But the official cause of Jacky’s death has not yet been found.
The details of Jacky’s mommy makeover surgery have not been made public, but the term can refer to a number of different operations. According to Stanford Medicine, the surgery is based on what the patient wants, but it can include “a tummy tuck, breast augmentation, breast lift, liposuction, and vaginal rejuvenation surgery.”
Jacky Oh and D.C. Young Fly Had a Family
DC first met Jacky, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, when the comic joined the long-running sketch comedy show in 2015. During this time, the two started dating, and they went on to have three children together: Nola, Nala, and Prince.
Just a few days before she died, Jacky posted a sweet video of her kids on Instagram and talked about how much she loved their time together.
After her death, Jacky’s fans and friends posted touching messages to the former Wild ‘N Out star on her social media accounts. “We love you,” wrote funny guy Funny Marco. A friend also said, “I hope what I’m hearing isn’t true.”
Ms. Jacky Oh Had a Job That Looked Good
Jacky will be remembered for a long time after her time on Wild ‘N Out is over. Jacky was a budding actor who also appeared on the famous show. IMDb says that in 2022, Jacky was in two movies: Clout and Scheme Queens.
She has also been on a number of TV shows. Jacky had a popular lip gloss line and had more than 900,000 people following her on Instagram.
There are a lot of glosses and lip lines in the J Nova Collection, as well as nose rings and eyelashes. Items from Jacky’s collection can be bought separately or in gift sets. They come in a wide range of colors and tones.
Fans of Jacky will have to wait for now to find out more about her death. D.C. Young Fly hasn’t said anything about her death because it was said that he was at work when Jacky died.
