James Crown Net Worth: How Did The Billionaire Die?

James Crown was a businessman and philanthropist from the United States. He was a member of the prominent Crown family, which was active in the business and financial worlds.
Crown, the family patriarch’s son, has been actively involved in a number of commercial initiatives, acting as a board member for organizations including General Dynamics and JPMorgan Chase. He is also well known for his charitable work, which includes funding programs in the arts, medicine, and education. James Crown lost his life on 25th June 2023 in an accident.
James Crown Net Worth
James Crown Net Worth is $1.9 Billion at the time of his death. One of the richest families in the country is the Crown family, which includes James Crown and his relatives. Their engagement in a number of areas, including finance, investments, and ownership of companies like General Dynamics and Material Service Corporation, has allowed them to amass their wealth.
According to Forbes, the Crown family had a net worth of $10.2 billion in 2020, ranking it as the 34th richest family in the world at the time.
James Crown’s Relationship
Paula Hannaway, who earned her M.A. from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2012 and her A.B. with honors from Duke University in 1980, wed Crown in 1985. Together, they have 4 children.
James Crown’s Tragic Death
James Crown, a multibillionaire businessman and member of the JPMorgan Chase board of directors, died on Sunday (25th June) in a racing accident in Colorado.
