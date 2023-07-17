Jenna Lyons Net Worth: Exploring The Fortune of RHONY Star

Jenna Lyons is possibly the most unexpected new cast member for the Real Housewives of New York City. Lyons served as J. Crew’s former president and creative director, helping to build the firm into a billion-dollar enterprise and rebrand it by dressing celebrities like Michelle Obama.
She once accepted the moniker “woman who dresses America,” as used by The New York Times, before quitting the publication in 2017. She will soon become even more well-known as one of the six new Housewives on the RHONY revival and, most significantly, as the first out queer Housewife on the program.
When Lyons discussed how she joined the cast on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March, Fallon said he had never imagined Lyons working on the show. “Same, but I didn’t have a job,” she remarked. I was asked on a podcast if I had heard that RHONY will be returning.
When they stated that there had never been an openly homosexual woman on the Housewives, I thought, “Hmmm.” She sent a modified photo of herself and other rumored cast members to Bravo head Andy Cohen, who took it seriously after it appeared on social media. She remembered that when she texted Andy and remarked, “This is hysterical,” he responded, “No, it’s actually a good idea.”
Lyons has established quite a name for herself in the fashion industry, and she may accomplish the same in the reality TV world, which naturally makes admirers curious about her wealth. Continue reading to learn about the various methods Lyons has used to increase her projected net worth.
Jenna Lyons Net Worth
The Cinemaholic estimates Lyons’ net worth to be an amazing $5 million as of 2023. It should be mentioned, though, that Freshers Live claims her net worth may reach $50 million.
Lyons was best known before RHONY for her extended employment at J. Crew. She began in 1990 as a junior designer for menswear and worked her way up the corporate ladder until 2010, when she was named the company’s president and executive creative director.
She also became the face of J. Crew, unlike the majority of brand presidents, and frequently participated in the street-style circuit. After nearly 27 years with the company, she left her role in 2017, thus it’s safe to infer that her profits from J. Crew made up a significant portion of her present net worth.
Business Projects of Jenna Lyons
Jenna Lyons started her own businesses after leaving J. Crew, including the artificial eyelash company LoveSeen. She has also contributed her artistic vision to the field of interior design by serving as a consultant for The Expert, a website where stylists, designers, and decorators provide clients individualized interior design advice.
