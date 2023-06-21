Kansas City’s Election Results for the Mayor and City Council in 2023

On Tuesday, voters in Kansas City went to the polls to choose a new mayor and members of the city council. Former mayor and frequent contender Clay Chastain is running against incumbent Quinton Lucas in Kansas City.

With 81% of the vote in the primary election in April, Lucas had a commanding lead over Chastain, which could bode well for his reelection chances on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, this year all seats on the Kansas City Council are up for election. At least six of the council’s twelve members will be vacant because of term restrictions; this change could have significant consequences for the way Kansas City is governed.

There are also incumbents running for reelection, including Eric Bunch, Melissa Robinson, and Brandon Ellington.

The tweet below verifies the news:

Moreover, Wes Rogers and Ryana Parks-Shaw are running unopposed for the 2nd and 5th districts, respectively, and are thus safe in their respective seats barring a massive write-in campaign.

FOX4 is keeping tabs on every close election in Kansas City on June 20. After polls close on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m., check this page for the most up-to-date results.

