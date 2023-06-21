On Tuesday, voters in Kansas City went to the polls to choose a new mayor and members of the city council. Former mayor and frequent contender Clay Chastain is running against incumbent Quinton Lucas in Kansas City.
With 81% of the vote in the primary election in April, Lucas had a commanding lead over Chastain, which could bode well for his reelection chances on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, this year all seats on the Kansas City Council are up for election. At least six of the council’s twelve members will be vacant because of term restrictions; this change could have significant consequences for the way Kansas City is governed.
There are also incumbents running for reelection, including Eric Bunch, Melissa Robinson, and Brandon Ellington.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Kansas City Municipal Election Results: Kansas City mayor’s office and 6 council seats are on the ballot >> https://t.co/ZpknLppRgR
— KMBC (@kmbc) June 21, 2023
Moreover, Wes Rogers and Ryana Parks-Shaw are running unopposed for the 2nd and 5th districts, respectively, and are thus safe in their respective seats barring a massive write-in campaign.
FOX4 is keeping tabs on every close election in Kansas City on June 20. After polls close on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m., check this page for the most up-to-date results.
In terms of up-to-the-minute reporting on crimes in California and the surrounding states, the California Examiner is unrivaled.
You can access the following articles via the links provided below, which also includes a list of news you may find interesting:
- East El Paso Teen Killed on Father’s Day; 3 Suspects Arrested
- Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Court Ave. Stabbing Last Year