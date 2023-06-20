Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Court Ave. Stabbing Last Year

Des Moines police caught a person who was involved in a stabbing that happened on Court Avenue and Third Street last September.
Des Moines Police said on Facebook on Monday that a 25-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder as well as separate gun and drug charges.
After a search led police to the West Coast, where Teathloach Simon Bilim was being held by the California Highway Patrol after a traffic stop outside of Sacramento on May 23, Des Moines police arrested him. Last fall, cops asked the public for help figuring out who the suspect was and where to find him.
Des Moines Police said in a Facebook post that Bilim has been brought back to Des Moines and is now in the Polk County Jail.
Sgt. Paul Parizek, a spokesman for the Des Moines Police Department, said that around 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 9, a fight broke out at the corner of Third Street and Court Avenue. It was on the sidewalk and in the street. Parizek said that one person was stabbed and another was shot. He said that both of the people hurt were in very bad shape after the accident.
Parizek says that about a week later, police caught Terrion Javari Maxfield, now 26, of West Des Moines. He was charged with attempted murder, going armed with the intent to kill, being a felon in possession of a gun, and drug charges.
