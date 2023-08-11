Kirstie Alley’s 6-Month Real Estate Journey Culminates in $5.2 Million Sale of Her Mansion

American actress, comedian, and spokesmodel Kirstie Louise Alley won multiple awards for her work in films and television shows like “Cheers,” “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” and “Look Who’s Talking.”
She started as an interior decorator, but her career took a turn after she appeared on the hit NBC game program “Match Game,” and then another show called “Password Plus.” It seems that even after death, curiosity about her estate persists; let’s see what the update is
Kirstie Alley Real Estate
Kirstie paid $2.988 million 2000 for a Los Angeles mansion with 8,800 square feet. She put the home up for sale in November of 2018 for $11.97 million. She agreed to sell the house for $7.8 million in April of 2021.
Kirstie has an Islesboro, Maine, property for 30 years. In 1991, she and actor Parker Stevenson purchased a home with 21 rooms there. After the divorce, they each bought a home in Maine. Kirstie spent $1.15 million on a house on the sea in 2003. She held on to her townhouse until roughly the middle of the year 2020.
Kirstie Alley’s Mansion Sells for $5.2 Million After Being on the Market for 6 Months
After months on the market, the Clearwater beachfront mansion that belonged to Kirstie Alley (who played Diane Chambers on “Cheers”) has finally sold.
According to Zillow’s acquisition of property records, the home sold on August 4 for $5,200,000, $775,000 less than the initial asking price listed in January.
Kirstie Alley’s Clearwater mansion sells for $5.2 million https://t.co/64XD9XiviG pic.twitter.com/je5TgCMkYX
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) August 9, 2023
The actress’s seven-bedroom, six-bathroom property at 1100 N. Osceola Avenue on Clearwater Harbor was listed for sale after her death in December 2022. The real estate agent who listed the waterside house on Zillow called it “the ideal home for the ideal lifestyle.”
A duplex guest house on the property can be used as additional living space or as an “ideal investment opportunity.”
“Rent them out, or use for extended family or live-in help,” the listing description reads.
This beachfront property has a 60-foot pier, an infinity pool, and a hot tub. The building itself may have been constructed 30 years ago, but the interior is completely current.
“This home is truly a work of art,” the listing reads.
In 2000, Alley paid $1.5 million for the house. There has been no change to the property records in Pinellas County to reflect the latest sale, which still shows her trust as the owner.
The actress, famous for her roles in “Cheers” and the Look Who’s Talking movies, passed away from cancer in Tampa. They put her age at 71.
