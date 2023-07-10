Landslide in Los Angeles County Destroys California Homes, People Evacuated

A landslide in Rolling Hills Estates, California, prompted the evacuation of sixteen residents from their homes on Saturday. The incident occurred after Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a water leak on Peartree Lane, only to discover significant structural damage and cracks in several houses.
Immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of the residents, resulting in a swift evacuation. Officials are attributing excess rain as a possible cause of the landslide and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact factors involved.
Evacuation and Uninhabitable Homes
Following their assessment of the situation, authorities ordered the evacuation of twelve homes due to the extensive damage caused by the landslide. Residents were given a mere 20 minutes to gather their belongings before leaving their properties.
Los Angeles County Fire Department assistant chief Brian Bennett emphasized the residents’ cooperation and prompt response during the evacuation process. Unfortunately, due to the severity of the fissure, all twelve residences have been deemed uninhabitable.
Escalating Land Movement
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn visited the affected area and witnessed the continuing movement of the land. During a press conference, she shared her observations, stating that the fissure had expanded and that the land had moved approximately six feet since her last visit.
Hahn expressed her concern about the rapid movement, highlighting the unusual nature of the situation and emphasizing the necessity of swift action to ensure public safety.
Geological Investigation and Utility Disruptions
Geologists will conduct a thorough examination of the scene to determine the specific causes and contributing factors of the landslide.
While authorities suspect excess rain is a possible trigger, a comprehensive analysis will be crucial to understanding the underlying geotechnical conditions. In response to the incident, utility services, including water, electricity, and gas, have been discontinued in the affected area for safety reasons.
Unprecedented Event
The landslide in Rolling Hills Estates has left local officials astounded by the magnitude of the land movement. Supervisor Hahn expressed her astonishment at witnessing the rapid progression of the fissure, noting that she had never encountered such a situation before.
The unprecedented nature of the event underscores the significance of comprehensive investigations and measures to ensure the safety and well-being of affected residents.
