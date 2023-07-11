How is Larry Nassar Now? Is the Man Who S*xually Assaulted 156 Women Still Alive?

Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who was convicted of s*xually abusing young athletes under the guise of medical treatment, was attacked inside a federal prison in Florida. Nassar, serving a 60-year sentence for federal child pornography charges, was stabbed multiple times by another inmate.
Corrections officers on the scene quickly intervened and saved Nassar’s life. He is currently in stable condition.
Assault Details and Response
According to sources familiar with the incident, Nassar was stabbed a total of 10 times, including two times in the neck, two times in the back, and six times in the chest.
Joe Rojas, president of the local correction officers’ union, commended the swift action of the corrections officers, who provided immediate medical assistance and called for emergency medical services. Nassar was subsequently transported to a hospital for treatment. An internal investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the assault.
Nassar’s Convictions and Sentencing
Larry Nassar faced multiple convictions related to s*xual abuse and misconduct. In addition to his federal child pornography sentence, he received a state court sentence of up to 175 years in prison in Michigan.
More than 150 women and girls testified against Nassar, revealing how he exploited his position of trust to s*xually abuse them over a span of two decades. Nassar pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal s*xual conduct in Ingham County, Michigan.
The Nassar Scandal and Settlement
Nassar’s case shed light on the systemic failures of organizations like USA Gymnastics, Michigan State University, and the US Olympic Committee in responding to reports of abuse.
Victims described how their concerns were ignored or dismissed, and the organizations in power failed to take appropriate action. In 2021, victims of Nassar reached a $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic Committee, and their insurers as part of USA Gymnastics’ bankruptcy exit plan.
