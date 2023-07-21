Last-Minute Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Upstate New York, Including Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. – Upstate New York is bracing for potentially severe weather tonight as a last-minute severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service. The watch covers most of Upstate New York and extends from Columbus, Ohio, to Watertown, with the highest risk in Western New York.
The Storm Prediction Center warns of wind gusts of up to 70 mph and hail as large as ping-pong balls during the night until early morning. The storms are expected to move eastward and southeastward across the watch area, possibly spawning isolated tornadoes and causing flash flooding in certain regions, especially in the Southern Tier and Catskills.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Upstate NY: 70 mph winds possible late tonight https://t.co/aikyGCQmBC
— syracuse.com (@syracusedotcom) July 21, 2023
Residents in the affected areas should remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. The thunderstorm watch is in effect until 3 a.m.
Experts advise staying informed through reliable weather sources and be prepared to take quick action if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. Overnight storms can be particularly hazardous as many people are asleep when warnings are issued.
As storms move from west to east across the state, Western New York is expected to experience the brunt of the severe weather around sunset, while Central New York may face the storms between midnight and 3 a.m.
For the latest updates and safety guidelines, residents are urged to follow the National Weather Service and local authorities advice.
Stay safe and prepared during this weather event to minimize potential risks and hazards.
