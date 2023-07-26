LeBron James’ Son Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest During College Basketball Practice

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, experienced a terrifying incident during basketball practice with his college team, the University of Southern California. According to a statement from a family spokesperson on Tuesday, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during the practice session, which occurred on Monday. He was immediately taken to a hospital following the incident.
The spokesperson further mentioned that Bronny James is currently in stable condition and has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the USC medical and athletic staff for their prompt response and dedication to the safety of their athletes.
The news of Bronny James’ cardiac arrest prompted an outpouring of well-wishes and prayers from sports figures and fans alike. NBA legend Magic Johnson, along with his wife, Cookie, tweeted their support for a “speedy recovery” for Bronny.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who himself experienced a cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier this year, also extended his prayers and support to the James family, recalling the support they provided during his own recovery process.
Bronny James, a highly-touted five-star recruit, joined USC’s basketball team as part of the incoming recruiting class, signing his letter of intent in May. He is regarded as a potential NBA draft pick in the upcoming year.
The incident at USC is the second time a player has suffered a cardiac arrest within the program. Last summer, Vince Iwuchukwu, then a freshman with the team, also experienced a cardiac arrest during an informal practice.
Cardiac arrest in young athletes is a rare but serious concern. The American Heart Association explains that it occurs when the heart malfunctions and suddenly stops beating. Immediate action, such as calling 911 and administering CPR, is critical in such situations. Having access to an automated external defibrillator (AED) can significantly increase the chances of survival.
While Bronny James’ case highlights the importance of being prepared for such medical emergencies, the focus remains on his recovery and well-being. The basketball community and fans worldwide eagerly await further updates on his condition.
