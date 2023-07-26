Ron DeSantis Car Accident: Florida Governor Involved in Car Accident During Presidential Campaign Trail

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a prominent Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election, was involved in a car accident on Tuesday morning while en route to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The incident was confirmed by his campaign to NPR.

Fortunately, Governor DeSantis and his campaign team emerged from the accident unharmed, as stated by a spokesperson for the campaign. However, a female staffer traveling with the governor suffered minor injuries in the crash. She received prompt medical attention and was able to attend the event later that morning.

Details of the accident indicate that it occurred around 8:15 a.m. when traffic slowed down, leading to a four-car collision.

The tweet below verifies the news:

“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” Governor DeSantis’ team said in response to the incident.

As Governor DeSantis continues his campaign for the 2024 presidential election, the nation remains concerned about the safety and well-being of all candidates on the campaign trail. Further updates on the accident and any potential impact on his campaign activities are yet to be released.

