Ron DeSantis Car Accident: Florida Governor Involved in Car Accident During Presidential Campaign Trail

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a prominent Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election, was involved in a car accident on Tuesday morning while en route to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The incident was confirmed by his campaign to NPR.
Fortunately, Governor DeSantis and his campaign team emerged from the accident unharmed, as stated by a spokesperson for the campaign. However, a female staffer traveling with the governor suffered minor injuries in the crash. She received prompt medical attention and was able to attend the event later that morning.
Details of the accident indicate that it occurred around 8:15 a.m. when traffic slowed down, leading to a four-car collision.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was not injured following a car accident in Tennessee, his campaign tells CNNhttps://t.co/ZdgHKom64S
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 25, 2023
“We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail,” Governor DeSantis’ team said in response to the incident.
As Governor DeSantis continues his campaign for the 2024 presidential election, the nation remains concerned about the safety and well-being of all candidates on the campaign trail. Further updates on the accident and any potential impact on his campaign activities are yet to be released.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- A 3-year-old Driving a Golf Cart Fatally Strikes and Kills Another Child
- Tragic Crash in New Mexico: Small Plane Hits Home, Pilot Dead
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!