Magnitude 3.2 Earthquake Sends Tremors Across Region

USGS reports that in the previous 24 hours, there have been over 70 earthquakes in California. Below are reports of the strongest earthquakes. No need to fear; seismic activity along the San Andreas Fault is quite normal. The tremors were completely harmless.
Since the San Andreas Fault is located along a boundary where two tectonic plates slide against one another in different directions, it is classified as a strike-slip fault. There is a southward movement of the American plate and a northward movement of the Pacific plate.
When compared to the American Plate, the Pacific Plate slides at a very rapid pace. The Pacific Plate side of the fault line is the side where seismic activity is typically higher. It hasn’t been like that recently.
Seismologists from the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), EarthquakeTrack, and other institutions in California have documented the following earthquakes. All three are reliable, well-respected methods for tracking seismic activity around the world.
Coordinated Universal Time is shortened to UTC. The subsequent earthquake was reported to anyone who had downloaded the MyShake app. Tense moments along the San Andreas Fault Line are completely typical. A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck 40 kilometers west of Petrolia, California, on June 22, 2023, at 10:22 PM UTC, at a depth of 8.1 kilometers.
An Earthquake of Magnitude 2.8 Occurred on the Californian-Nevadan Border. At 2:18 PM UTC on June 21, 2023, a 6.8-kilometer-deep earthquake hit the border between California and Nevada, registering a magnitude of 2.8. On June 22, 2023, at 7:06 PM UTC, an earthquake of a magnitude of 2.7 struck a location 1 km southeast of Bella Vista, California, at a depth of 18.6 km.
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake hit the border between California and Nevada. A magnitude 2.5 earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.1 kilometers on 22 June 2023 at 12:09 PM UTC, close to Cold Springs, Nevada.
