Adam Sandler Wife: All About Jackie Sandler And The Marriage Of Couple!

Adam Sandler’s wife name is Jackie Sandler. People are curious to know about Jackie and the relationship of her with husband Adam Sandler. Here we have covered all the details regarding the couple’s marriage and their current life.
Adam Sandler Wife: When Did He Marry Jackie Sandler?
Adam Sandler has collaborated with some of the best actors in Hollywood. His films have drawn some of the most well-known stars in the industry, from Jennifer Aniston to Drew Barrymore, ever since the actor soared to popularity in the 1990s with hits like Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer, and Billy Madison.
One person Adam has had the pleasure of working with over the years, though, might be less well known to viewers: Jackie Titone Sandler, his wife, whom he met in 1999 while filming Big Daddy. Although she started out as a model, she has since transitioned into acting and producing. She has even collaborated on a number of films with her spouse.
The pair wed outdoors in a Jewish ceremony on June 22, 2003, at Dick Clark’s seaside Malibu home. Along with the couple’s famous friends, PEOPLE reported that Meatball, Adam’s dog, was a special guest at the wedding and was dressed in a black tuxedo jacket.
Sharon Osbourne, Rodney Dangerfield, and Jennifer Aniston were also among the 400 guests that attended the couple’s wedding.
In June 2023, Adam and Jackie marked 20 years of marriage. Happy 20th birthday, Jackie! With a throwback image from the couple’s wedding, the Murder Mystery 2 star said on Instagram, “Your ‘I do’ was the best gift of my life. “I have loved you and admired your devoted soul more and more each day. My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you.”
“Us,” Adam continued. Little ones. Let’s keep moving forward, sweetheart. To give you lots of love. Always.”
How Many Kids Does Adam And Jackie Have?
Sadie, a daughter, was the couple’s firstborn, who was born in May 2006. Adam wrote, “Kid is healthy!!” on his website to announce the birth. wife is in good health.
In November 2008, Sunny, Jackie and Adam’s second daughter, was born. A couple of their father’s movies, including Hubie Halloween, Hotel Transylvania, and Murder Mystery, included the daughters.
Adam made fun of his daughters’ cameos on a 2020 edition of The Drew Barrymore Show, saying, “They make it look like I’m forcing them to do it.” Meanwhile, they had been nagging me the entire year, “Daddy, can I be in your next movie?”
Along with her husband, Jackie has appeared in cameos in the films 50 First Dates, Grown Ups, The Wrong Missy, and Hubie Halloween.
Sandler won the Film Tribute Award at the Gotham Awards in New York City in November 2022. The actor said he was “too busy” to prepare a speech, so he asked his adolescent daughters to do it instead. Their mother was thanked at the conclusion of the amusing speech, which was really more of a roast.
Sandler read to the crowd, “Thank you mommy for putting up with dad and his crazy f—ing mood swings all these years.” “Now, that is a feat truly deserving of a lifetime achievement award.”
